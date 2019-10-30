AC Milan could reportedly swoop for one of Daniele Rugani or Merih Demiral from Juventus in order to bolster their defensive options.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for the Italian giants, as they sit down in 13th place in the Serie A table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Napoli.

Coupled with the fact that they’ve already changed coach too, it has been a messy few months for Milan as they desperately try to get on track and compete for a Champions League qualification spot.

In order to help them do so, Calciomercato report, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, that they could be set to target one of Rugani or Demiral in order to shore up their backline.

The Rossoneri have conceded 13 goals in their nine league games so far this season, and so for a side wanting to get back to Europe’s top table, they’ll need to be better and more difficult to break down.

Whether or not the signing of another centre-half can achieve that remains to be seen, but perhaps with Mattia Caldara continuing his struggle to recover from an injury nightmare, more is needed to push Mateo Musacchio for a starting place.

It would also perhaps make sense from the perspective of the two Juventus players in question given their lack of playing time so far this season, as they would certainly have a more prominent role at Milan if either were to move.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of them in the pecking order, coupled with stalwart Giorgio Chiellini returning from injury next year, they will surely see their chances of regular playing time limited in Turin and so time will tell if Juventus are willing to green light an exit if Milan satisfy their demands for one of the names in question.