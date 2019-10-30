Approach made: Australian club launch audacious plan to take Zlatan Ibrahimovic down under

At the age of 38, Zlatan Ibrahimovic probably has one final move left in him. It was always thought he would take the romantic option and return to Malmo, but he’s getting linked with various clubs as his contract with LA Galaxy runs down.

He will be free to move in January, but it will come down to what type of move he wants to make. Does he want to go out on top and show he still belongs at the highest level? Or would he rather take his ego to a lesser known league and try to build it’s reputation.

Supporters in Australia may be hoping it’s the latter. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny he’s given a lot of people a reason to watch MLS over the last few months.

According to a report from Theage.com, Perth Glory have made an approach to sign Zlatan on a “guest deal” which would see him become available for around six games at the end of the year. They go on to suggest that contact has been had between the club and Mino Raiola – Zlatan’s agent.

The most interesting thing about this move is it would allow Zlatan to play in Australia for a short period and still move to a European club when their window opens. There isn’t any exact dates on when he would play for Perth, but the story does suggest he could still sign with a European team in January.

The most interesting thing about this is the story does seem to indicate the Australian club are only doing this because they know he wants to sign with a European team in January. It will be fascinating to see where he ends up.