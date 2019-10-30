Barcelona will reportedly listen to offers for Ivan Rakitic but they are said to be against selling Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants have a significant number of midfield options in the current squad, and coach Ernesto Valverde is undoubtedly struggling to give them all playing time.

While Rakitic has seemingly fallen down the pecking order, Vidal is battling to secure a starting place. Given their lack of regular playing time, it has led to speculation over their respective futures at the Nou Camp.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have seemingly made a decision on the pair which will see Vidal remain with the reigning La Liga champions beyond January, although Rakitic could be at risk of being moved on with the claim that Barca will listen to offers over €25m.

Inter are said to be interested in both stalwarts, but based on this report, Antonio Conte may have more luck securing a deal for Rakitic to join his squad over a reunion with Vidal.

That would arguably be the sensible move from Barcelona if that’s the decision they reach, as ultimately Vidal brings different dynamics to the midfield with his tenacity, combativeness and energy and can be a fundamental option for Valverde in certain situations.

While Rakitic boasts plenty of experience, quality and has been a fixture of the side in recent years, with Frenkie de Jong joining over the summer, it appears as though the Spanish giants have identified long-term replacements along with Arthur for their midfield stalwarts, and so if an offer is forthcoming for the Croatian international in the New Year, he could be on his way out.