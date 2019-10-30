Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has named his squad for the clash with Genoa and it’s a mixed bag in terms of news on the injury front.

Neither Gonzalo Higuain nor Miralem Pjanic have been included after they picked up knocks and had to be replaced in the draw with Lecce at the weekend.

In turn, Sarri will have to replace them in the line-up albeit he does have plenty of quality depth at his disposal to find the necessary solutions.

The Juve boss has been handed a major boost though as Douglas Costa has got the nod for the first time since suffering an injury setback in mid-September.

Given the way in which he started the campaign coupled with how he adds a different dynamic in the final third with his pace and directness, Juventus will undoubtedly be delighted that he’s now finally back in contention.

As seen in the responses below, the Bianconeri faithful certainly feel the same way as they welcomed back the Brazilian international with open arms and they’ll hope that he can perhaps get some minutes under his belt in midweek to step up his recovery.

The pressure is on the Turin giants to respond to Inter’s win over Brescia on Tuesday night, as those three points moved them back to the top of the Serie A table with a two-point advantage.

However, Juve can leapfrog them back immediately with a win against Genoa, and they’ll be highly fancied to do so given their opponents sit down in 17th place.

That said, they did secure a 3-1 win over Brescia last time out in Thiago Motta’s first game in charge, and so the ex-Inter man may well try to do his old side a favour by continuing his impressive start to life in charge of the Rossoblu.

