Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways in La Liga on Wednesday night as they host Leganes at the Bernabeu in a key clash.

Los Blancos slipped to defeat last time out in domestic action as they suffered a 1-0 loss away at Mallorca before bouncing back in Europe.

SEE MORE: Zidane speaks out on Bale’s Real Madrid future amid fresh transfer speculation

Coupled with results elsewhere, they’ve now slipped down to sixth place in the La Liga standings and four points adrift of rivals Barcelona who lead the way, and so they can ill-afford another slip-up here to see that gap potentially widen in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, Zidane has unsurprisingly chosen a strong squad to face Leganes in midweek, although as seen in the tweets below, many Real Madrid fans weren’t impressed with the decision to leave Brahim Diaz out.

There has been no suggestion that the 20-year-old is injured after battling to regain full fitness at the start of the campaign, and perhaps it’s to be expected given he has featured for just nine minutes so far this season in the outing against Mallorca, while prior to that he was consistently left out of the squad.

Competition is fierce at Real Madrid and it has to be in order for them to compete on multiple fronts. However, it seems from the reaction below from some fans that the decision to include Lucas Vazquez at the expense of Diaz isn’t going down well and they seemingly want the youngster to be given more chances.

Zidane will hope that his side win the game regardless, but time will tell if he starts to give the likes of Diaz more of a chance to impress and earn a place in the squad moving forward.

Brahim is dropped but Vazquez gets straightly in ? — Ace (@suzeetkc7) October 29, 2019

Where’s brahim Diaz? — Falilu Baba Kaso ?? THE TRUTH (@falilu__alamala) October 29, 2019

Zidane, be careful with brahim, he is better than Lucas — WilsonOfficial (@DakudziW) October 29, 2019

We want Brahim instead of Lucas Vasquez — WilsonOfficial (@DakudziW) October 29, 2019

Sorry @Brahim , we the fans are solidly behind you. We know what you can do when given the opportunity. Should it continue like this , please go on loan during the winter and show the world what you can do, just like what @martinio98 is doing — Frank Agyemang (@agyemangfrank5) October 29, 2019

where’s Brahim Diaz we Need him to see playing — Yislam baomar (@BaomarYislam) October 29, 2019

Give a chance for youngsters like brahim

Don’t give chances for bums like Lucas — starboy (@starboyx10) October 29, 2019

How’s Vazquez in there? Brahim over Vasquez — Benjamin Arthur (@BenArthur_) October 29, 2019

Brahim a wasted talent… Zidane z got no idea! — Clotus (@Clotuss) October 29, 2019