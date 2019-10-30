Man Utd are reportedly edging closer to agreeing on a deal to snap up Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in a possible £10m swoop for the stalwart.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to move on this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably left himself light up top.

SEE MORE: Video: Mason Greenwood scores solo wondergoal for Manchester United U21s

The Red Devils have managed just 13 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, well below the goals scored by their rivals at the top of the table, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have had their injury troubles too.

In turn, Solskjaer will surely want to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window, and it appears as though Mandzukic could be the man to provide them with that boost.

As reported by The Sun, via Tuttomercatoweb, it’s suggested that they are close to agreeing a deal with the 33-year-old while Juve want £10m to green light an exit as they are open to listening to all offers.

Given Mandzukic hasn’t featured for the Turin giants this season under Maurizio Sarri, an exit would certainly make sense for him too in order to get a more prominent role elsewhere.

As a result, it’s easy to see why such a move would be edging closer to materialising as it suits all parties, with Man Utd able to add a new dynamic, experience, quality and a winning mentality to their squad to bolster their attack.

Time will tell if the move goes through in the New Year, but it would surely be a smart move for all concerned if they can indeed reach an agreement.