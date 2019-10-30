Chelsea will still be without both N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger when they take on Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues will be hoping to continue to build momentum and extend their positive start to the campaign by remaining in the hunt for a trophy at the expense of their rivals.

In turn, Frank Lampard would undoubtedly have hoped to have a full squad at his disposal at this stage in order to have enough quality and depth to not only rotate if desired, but also to give Chelsea the best possible chance to continue winning games.

Unfortunately for the Blues though, they have confirmed that both Kante and Rudiger remain sidelined by injury, and so they will not feature against United in midweek.

No further information was shared on the pair as seen in the tweet below, and so it remains to be seen if they will return in time to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

For now though, the focus will be on extending their seven-game winning streak across all competitions and keeping themselves in contention to win a trophy at the expense of a direct rival with the ability to emerge as a real threat.

Chelsea have coped well without both Kante and Rudiger to this point, and so Lampard will hope that those available to feature will continue to step up and soften the blow of being without two experienced and high-quality players who can have a huge influence on the side when fit.