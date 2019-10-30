Some fans have praised Unai Emery’s lineup for Arsenal’s crucial clash with rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this evening. Can the Gunners pull off an upset?

As expected Arsenal have rotated their lineup ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with rivals Liverpool. Unai Emery has completely changed the starting lineup that faced Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Sead Kolasinac and Bukayo Saka are the only players to be starting that got some minutes in Arsenal’s disappointing 2-2 draw.

Some fans will rejoice as superstar playmaker Mesut Ozil has been handed a start, the 31-year-old only has two games across all competitions under his belt so far this season.

Unsurprisingly disgraced club captain Granit Xhaka isn’t in the matchday squad for tonight’s trip to Anfield, the Swiss star shocked the football world with his colossus fallout with the club’s fans on Sunday.

Hale End academy graduate Hector Bellerin has been given the armband in the midfielder’s absence.

Promising youngster Gabriel Martinelli will lead the side’s attack, the 18-year-old has been phenomnenal for the Gunners in cup competitions this season – scoring five goals.

Check out Arsenal’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Gooners have reacted to the teamsheet:

Solid line up. Just win lads. — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) October 30, 2019

Masterclass incoming — Mk (@MkAmbrose0) October 30, 2019

forgot ozil existed, haven’t seen him a while — julia x (@juliabourletx) October 30, 2019

If we dont win its embarrassing liverpool have put out their kids to play — Felix Brewer (@Felixbrewer8) October 30, 2019

Liverpool under 23s vs Arsenal first team bench — Dorre Firin (@AbuSufian45) October 30, 2019

Özil finally back. Swallow your pride Unai! — ?ukasz ? (@iamtheluka) October 30, 2019

Whilst both sides are fielding rotated teams tonight, the Gunners need a big win to get their season back on track. The north London club looked fine before cracks started to show after the side’s defeat to Sheffield United.

A victory would inject confidence back into the side – which the Gunners will need as they look to challenge the likes of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United for a spot in the top four.