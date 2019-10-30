One of Europe’s biggest clubs are eyeing a move for this Barcelona midfielder in the January transfer window, the star has been valued at €40m by the La Liga champions.

According to the Daily Mail via La Gazzetta dello Sport, two of Barcelona’s biggest stars are on AC Milan’s shortlist of midfield targets.

The Italian giants are keeping an eye on Blaugrana duo Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, as well as Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

Milan have previously been widely linked with Croatian superstars Rakitic and Modric, but rumours of a move for Vidal are certainly something new in the pipeline.

Tuttosport have recently linked with Vidal with a move to Milan’s rivals Inter, it’s claimed that Barcelona value the Chile star at €40m.

Milan are keen on bolstering their squad in the January transfer window in order to add more experience to the squad, according to Sempre Milan.

Both Rakitic and Vidal have seen their playing time reduced this season because of fierce midfield competition within Barcelona’s squad.

The Chile star has however been handed more opportunities by Ernesto Valverde than his Croatian counterpart. Going off recent involvement with the team, it would seem wiser for Barcelona to sell Rakitic than Vidal.