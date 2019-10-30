Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has reportedly gone through a terrifying ordeal after his house was raided by armed robbers.

The 33-year-old has recently returned to living in Italy after spending time at Zenit St Petersburg before calling time on his playing career.

Naturally, he would have hoped to enjoy retirement and being back in his hometown after a glittering spell with the Turin giants, but sadly news broke on Wednesday of the unfortunate incident which took place at his home.

According to Sky Sport Italia, four people broke into his house with their faces covered and threatened both Marchisio and his wife while armed with pistols and screwdrivers.

The break-in happened around 7.30pm on Tuesday and the burglars were able to get away with money, jewellery and watches, although the report adds that it’s not yet clear as to how much the valuables were worth.

Nevertheless, with police continuing their investigation late last night and into today, it’s hoped that those responsible are caught as Marchisio and his family will undoubtedly now have to step up security at their house to avoid a similar thing from happening again.

It’s not the first high-profile break-in involving a footballer that has happened over the years, and unfortunately it probably won’t be the last.

However, the positive thing is that no one was hurt and perhaps they will have some chance of getting their valuables back or at least can now take the necessary measures to avoid the same scenario in the future.