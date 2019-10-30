Ex Villa star Gary Charles: “People should not be ashamed for seeking help with alcoholism”

Being a pro footballer was a dream come true, but it evolved into a nightmare for ex Forest, Aston Villa, West Ham, and England defender star Gary Charles, who has said he is happier living the simple life he has now.

Throughout his career he was hiding a problem with binge drinking that escalated when injury hit after moves to Aston Villa and West Ham and meant he was hardly getting a look-in on the field.

Now, 12 years sober, Charles, 49, has found new purpose in helping others with addiction problems and it is his mission to break down stigma and shame in relation to it, as seen in his recent interview with Nottinghamshire Live.

He said: “I speak about it now because I think it would be really unfair not to. If I had heard my story when I was 19 it may have saved me a lot of heartache.

“Everyone has the stereotypical view of an alcoholic or drug addict in their head but it’s so not true.

“Four of five days after a bender I could be fit as a fiddle again and get on with my life. I couldn’t accept I was an alcoholic because I had that stereotypical picture in my mind of someone who drank all day, every day. I had to learn there is no one identical story to how people drink. Being a binge drinker I could leave drink alone for months or even years but then went back to it.

“The more people talk about it, the more the stigma will lift and then people can go to the doctor and say ‘I’ve got a drink problem’ and not feel shame. Surely there are more embarrassing things to go to the doctor with?

“If I could be a functioning alcoholic as a professional footballer playing at the top level, most professionals can do it.”

Charles made 107 appearances for Villa between 1995 and 1999. He was the player famously on the receiving end of the horror tackle that put Paul Gascoigne out of the 1991 FA Cup.

There are things Charles regrets deeply about his drinking years, but he feels people who judge him for having been an alcoholic are alike those who throw racist slurs at football matches – uneducated and ignorant.

He said: “Growing up in the East End of London when I did, I experienced racist name calling on and off the pitch.

“I always felt sorry for the person who said these things. I never took it home with me.

“It’s about their ignorance. That person is struggling with their life if they can bring themselves to say those words to you.

“I’ve had people call me an alcoholic in a derogatory way too and that doesn’t bother me either. When I stop to talk to people like that, I’ve known them to end up apologising. They leave with a better understanding.”

At the height of Charles’ problems he was jailed for failing to provide a specimen and then a public order offence. Now he is able to draw on all his life experience to help others.

He remains involved with football – he’s head coach of You Can Do Sport academy in Newark and is a player mentor, but he also delivers talks and workshops, including in prisons, at schools, corporate groups and at football clubs and works one-to-one with people struggling with addiction issues.

He has recently taken up an ambassadorial role with a new, uniquely purpose-built rehab centre ‘Delamere’ in Cheshire, where entering recovery is celebrated as an act of strength and courage. The centre is due to open at the end of the year and its clinical director Mike Delaney is the man Gary credits with having been instrumental in his own recovery.

Charles said: “I worked with one woman who was really struggling after the death of her husband to alcoholism. She felt he’d been so selfish.

“I took her to some meetings where she was able to talk to alcoholics and it transformed her feelings. She said she’d be able to tell her children their dad had died because he wasn’t well. It wasn’t his fault.”

Charles was only 17 when he made his debut for Nottingham Forest and had already gained local notoriety playing for Clapton FC. The glare of the spotlight only got brighter when he was selected for England and he never enjoyed the attention.

He said: “I had my first drink when I was about 14 and drank my step dad’s whiskey. I was quite a nervous kid and even when I was happy I’d feel it wasn’t going to last.

“When I had my first drink it took that edge off and though I made myself sick, I remembered and liked that feeling of not having to worry about anything.

“When I started being recognised I wasn’t comfortable with it. I didn’t want to be well known. My brother and I look alike – there’s only 11 months between us – and when we were out together he would make out he was me and I’d remain in the background where I was happier. Football was just what I was good at. I enjoyed football but I didn’t like the publicity and being recognised.

“I keep things simple now, I’m content with just living a normal life. People say I bet you wished you were a footballer today, but I don’t, I was really unhappy at times at the height of my career.

“Now I don’t have an extravagant lifestyle, but I have everything I need and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.”