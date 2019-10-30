Arsenal fans took to Twitter to call for Unai Emery to start German international Mesut Ozil against Wolves on Saturday following his display vs Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were knocked out by the Reds on penalties at Anfield tonight, after the two sides drew 5-5 in normal time.

Ozil put in a brilliant overall display for the north London outfit before being taken off in the second half, something that suggests Emery could be saving the German for his side’s match vs Wolves this weekend.

And it seems like Gunners fane hope this is the case if these select tweets are anything to go off.

Ozil has been frozen out by Emery in recent times, with the former Real Madrid struggling to get any game time at all under the Spaniard at the Emirates.

The German has played just 207 minutes for the club so far this season, however if these are Arsenal fans are anything to go off, they definitely want to see this tally increased against Wolves on Saturday.

Surely now Ozil and Torreira start against wolves on Saturday ????? — AFC_Harry (@ScxryThierry_14) October 30, 2019

We go again. Torreira and Ozil have to start against Wolves. — evan ? (@afcevan) October 30, 2019

So Ozil and Lucas Torreira to start om Saturday against Wolves? They've got to right? — Kriss Kringle (@MrCJWright) October 30, 2019

Ozil to start against wolves — Harvey?? (@HarveyUTDx) October 30, 2019

Ozil bossing the game must start v wolves — jack stephenson (@jacktruthafc) October 30, 2019

Martinelli and Ozil need to start against Wolves. — Bharat (@LacaXhakaa) October 30, 2019

Ozil is too much has to start vs Wolves I Acc hate emery’s guts — XA (@xabrodie) October 30, 2019