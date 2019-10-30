Gareth Bale’s agent has rubbished talk of him potentially leaving the club in the near future amid reports he could be about to seal an exit in the January window.

AS had reported previously that Welsh international Gareth Bale could potentially leave Los Blancos in the winter window, however now, the player’s agent has seemingly rubbished talk of this ilk.

As per another, more recent report, from AS, it seems like the winger’s future lies in the Spanish capital if these words from his agent are anything to go off.

According to the report, Bales’ agent stated “Gareth is ecstatic to play for Madrid”, with Barnett then noting that the player won’t be moving to China, as he explained “China? Don’t believe everything you read.”

The player’s been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League via the Daily Mail recently, however it seems like the former Spurs man won’t be swapping Madrid for east Asia anytime soon.

Bale has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent times, with the Welshman proving to be quite injury prone since Zidane took charge at the Bernabeu.

So far this year, the forward has played just seven of his side’s 12 games in all competitions so far this year, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Given Barnett’s words here, we seriously doubt Bale will be leaving Real in January, however things can change like that in football, therefore we wouldn’t completely rule out a move away for Bale in the summer window.