Former Arsenal ace Emmanuel Petit has raised serious concerns that he has with Unai Emery amid ongoing struggles for the Gunners.

The 49-year-old spent three years in north London and was a pivotal figure in a successful run which saw Arsenal win a Premier League title and FA Cup while he was at the club.

In turn, he’ll know first hand the quality, culture and approach that made them so successful under Arsene Wenger, but the Frenchman believes that is all seemingly now being lost under Emery.

It comes after a turbulent week for the Spanish tactician as results aren’t good enough on the pitch, while he is dealing with controversy now too after Granit Xhaka’s reaction to the Arsenal fans after being substituted against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

However, Petit has a bigger concern in terms of what Emery is doing to Arsenal as he believes that they’re losing the qualities that they perhaps had previously before he took charge which made them, or at least helped them to try and be, successful.

“Since Emery arrived I don’t get any pleasure from watching Arsenal. Sometimes it’s even boring,” he told Paddy Power, as quoted by The Sun. “But when I look at Arsenal now, I don’t see the DNA of the club any more.

“I don’t see the style of play from back in the day when we played 20 years ago. There’s no fluid passing, no movements, no one or two-touch. I don’t see that style at all.

“It’s like they killed the heritage of Arsenal when Arsene Wenger left. Come on, this is Arsenal. They should play football. Every time they have the ball, the opponent should be scared.

“But they just aren’t any more. They love playing against us. It’s very frustrating to see in the space of two years under Emery’s management but I just don’t see the Arsenal style.”

While every manager will have his own style of play and idea of how the game is played, it’s arguably only natural that things would change at the Emirates after Wenger’s departure.

The Arsenal hierarchy would have known what they were getting with Emery, and so that was a decision made before these problems arose which means the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss shouldn’t get all the blame.

Nevertheless, time will tell if he can get them out of this sticky patch and back on track, as while the results are the most important aspect for any manager, as noted by Petit, Arsenal fans have grown accustomed to watching attractive football and that is seemingly being lost in the Frenchman’s opinion under the current management.

That said, they weren’t exactly successful under Wenger in the latter part of his tenure playing that way either, so it’s a difficult time for Arsenal who must find solutions.