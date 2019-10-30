Manchester United confirmed their starting XI to take on Chelsea in the fourth round of the League Cup this evening, with Frenchman Anthony Martial left on the bench by Solskjaer.

United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Lampard’s men in the League Cup tonight, with the Red Devils looking to beat the Blues and join the likes of Man City and Leicester in the quarter finals.

It seems like Solskjaer’s taking tonight’s clash somewhat seriously, as the likes of Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Lindelof, James and McTominay have all been elected to start tonight.

These stars are joined by youngster Brandon Williams for today’s game in west London, as Solskjaer looks to give the youth star a chance to impress under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

One notable exclusion from United’s starting XI is winger Martial, a player who played well on his return from injury against Norwich at the weekend.

The Frenchman bagged a fine finish against the Canaries as he helped his side win 3-1, however it seems like this wasn’t enough to convince Solskjaer into starting him in tonight’s game.

And if these tweets are anything to go off, it seems like this decision hasn’t gone down too well with United’s fanbase…

No martial, I will not be watching — Jamie (@UtdJme) October 30, 2019

Why tf is martial not starting — AM9_SZN (@GeorgeMcKinlay5) October 30, 2019

Where is Martial? — Mohammed Rahil (@m7mdrahil) October 30, 2019

No Martial is this a joke

But lingard is playing nice jokeeeeeeeeeee — Hamza ? (@F2HaMzA21) October 30, 2019

Why tf is Martial on bench — iMamoon (@OTisHeaven) October 30, 2019

why is Martial on the bench — ????? ? (@UnitedRoad__) October 30, 2019