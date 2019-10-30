Marcos Rojo claims Manchester United have “grown in confidence” since ending Liverpool’s winning run at Old Trafford on October 20.

Liverpool missed the chance to equal Manchester City’s run of 17 consecutive Premier League victories at the Theatre of Dreams and in the end, they were lucky to escape with a point.

The Red Devils took the lead through Marcus Rashford and looked comfortable for large periods of the game, but Jurgen Klopp’s men snatched a draw thanks to a late Adam Lallana effort.

The result left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side down in 14th in the Premier League table, but they’ve bounced back with two wins in their last two fixtures.

United beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League last Thursday before securing a 3-1 victory at Norwich on Sunday, with Scott McTominay, Rashford and Anthony Martial grabbing the goals for the visitors.

Rojo, who played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, insists that the credible draw against their arch-rivals marked a turning point in United’s season.

“After the Liverpool game, I think the team grew in confidence,” the Argentine defender told the United’s official website.

“It gave us much more drive and when we went on to get a good result away from home, I think it strengthened our belief and allowed the players to express themselves that bit more, meaning we went back to attacking in the way we usually do.”

Ahead of a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Rojo went on to reveal his ambitions for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, with it his desire to start featuring in Solskjaer’s line up on a regular basis.

“Personally, my objectives would be to play as many games as possible, to continue to be on top of my game, and to show the manager that he can rely on me,” he added.

“And, from a team perspective, it would be to win the Europa League, to finish as high up the table as we can in the Premier League and to qualify for the Champions League and improve our situation so that next season is much better.”