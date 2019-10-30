Menu

Video: ‘It’s very Cristiano-like isn’t it?’ – Solskjaer compares Rashford to Man Utd legend after stunning winner vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Marcus Rashford after his superb free-kick sent Manchester United into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils needed inspiration after Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by a superb Michy Batshuayi effort on the hour mark at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea pushing hard for the winning goal.

United eventually ended up edging the fourth-round tie on Wednesday night when Rashford fired home his second goal in the 73rd minute, beating Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero all ends up with a stunning 35-yard free-kick.

Solskjaer compared the English striker to United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the match and praised him for displaying “nerves of steel” in an important fixture against an arch-rival.

cristiano ronaldo man utd

Ronaldo became well known for his unique free-kick technique at Man Utd

When asked if Rashford’s late strike was worthy of winning any game, the United boss told MUTV: “Yes, It’s very Cristiano-like isn’t it?”

Check out the full post-match inteview with Solskjaer below.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford Michy Batshuayi Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Willy Caballero