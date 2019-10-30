‘I’ve run out of words’ – What Barcelona boss said on Lionel Messi after latest masterclass

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has conceded that he’s now speechless trying to praise Lionel Messi given he delivers for his side time and time again.

The Catalan giants hosted Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night and were pegged back by Kiko’s equaliser in the 15th minute as they risked dropping points.

However, while Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez all got on the scoresheet as well, Messi weighed in with two goals of his own, one either side of half-time.

That in turn helped secure all three points, and he did so in style with two brilliant goals including another majestic free-kick.

Speaking after the game, Valverde was seemingly lost for words and has run out of superlatives to use to describe Messi’s performances and influence, as the Barcelona legend continues to deliver week in and week out with world-class displays.

“What else can be said about him? I’ve run out of words,” Valverde said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “We always know that he will appear, whatever the match.

“His talent isn’t comparable to anything, the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don’t know what to say.”

Messi, 32, has now bagged five goals and five assists in just eight appearances so far this season even after missing the start of the campaign due to injury.

Barcelona will hope that their star man can continue to lead them towards trophies this season, although there will be a concern too as a balance must be found to avoid being over-reliant on him to bail them out of trouble every time.

Especially at the highest level against the top teams in Spain and Europe, that isn’t always going to happen, but watching Messi go out and win games in his own unique magical way will surely never get old as he stepped up for Barcelona once again in midweek.