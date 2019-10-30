Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that Patrick Vieira could be a better long-term solution for the club if they opt to sack Unai Emery.

The Gunners are going through a sticky patch currently as they’re struggling with results and their ongoing battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: ‘I don’t see DNA of club any more’ – Arsenal legend launches scathing attack on Unai Emery

On top of that, they’ve failed to convince for the most part and from Mesut Ozil being snubbed so far this season to Granit Xhaka’s reaction to jeers from the Arsenal fans at the weekend, it could arguably be leading to question marks being raised over Emery’s position if he can’t get things in order and achieve the club’s objectives at the end of the season.

While there has been no official suggestion that the Spaniard’s position is under threat, discussion is seemingly now starting already over possible successors if Arsenal do decide to make a change at some point in the future.

For Winterburn, he believes that Vieira could be the safer bet if he can continue to gain experience and prove he is capable of coaching at the top level.

“I get a feeling that if things don’t work out for Unai Emery they may look to switch to a new and upcoming young manager,” he told Gambling.com. “I don’t know if they would be as brave to go with someone like Ljungberg or Arteta. They may be terrific coaches but when you take that manager’s role it steps up another couple of levels again.

“I would say keep an eye on what’s happening with Patrick Vieira. If someone like that could prove they are able to run a club in the right way then Arsenal may look towards them eventually.”

Winterburn was keen to stress that Emery can still secure his job by landing Champions League qualification this year and perhaps picking up a trophy, and so it’s probably premature to be discussing replacements.

Nevertheless, with Vieira continuing his managerial career with Nice after a previous spell with New York City, he could be gaining the experience and know-how needed to be a success at Arsenal in the future if the two parties do indeed consider a reunion further down the line.