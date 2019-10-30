It still seems a bit surprising that Liverpool have been allowed to continue on their Carabao Cup journey. It’s obvious that the inclusion of an ineligible player in the last round had zero impact on the outcome, but most competitions usually kick clubs out for that kind of thing.

It does mean we have a potentially interesting game between Liverpool and Arsenal tonight. This competition is usually seen as a chance to include the youngsters and fans struggle to get interested unless they reach the latter stages.

Unai Emery needs to take this game seriously, he’s under fire from all angles just now and the whole Granit Xhaka situation has managed to distract everyone from his terrible performance. An awful defeat tonight could raise even more questions about his future.

Liverpool have made a lot of changes for the game tonight, but the inclusion of Chirivella has gained the attention of a lot of fans on Twitter. He was the player that wasn’t properly registered for the last round:

Klopp still trying to get us kicked out by playing Chirivella? ? — James (@jameswtweet) October 30, 2019

Didn’t we nearly get suspended for playing Chirivella last time? — Tuaha Sohail (@TuahaSohail) October 30, 2019

Chirivella on the bench again just Incase we find ourselves winning. Klopp desperate to be dumped out. https://t.co/C55BOyEJ0h — . (@DavidKent_) October 30, 2019

Was it not the same #Chirivella, that almost got #LFC kicked out, that’s on the bench? — El Cruxifixio (@Chimaijem83) October 30, 2019

Chirivella’s on the bench again ffs Klopp’s going for second time lucky. — Erik Apter (@Eapter93) October 30, 2019

Unless this is the most elaborate bluff of all time, you have to think that the registration issues with the Spanish midfielder have now been sorted and he’s absolutely eligible to play this time.

Emery has managed to do just enough to relieve the pressure on him when the calls for his sacking get really loud, it would almost epitomise his reign if he was saved again due to an admin error rather than solid performances on the pitch.