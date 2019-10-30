Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has reportedly demanded that Barcelona sell this star as soon as possible, the ace hasn’t been in the best of form recently.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to sell summer signing Junior Firpo as soon as possible. The ace has made four appearances in La Liga so far this season.

Don Balon’s report hints that Messi doesn’t believe that the 23-year-old is good enough to be the long-term successor to superstar Jordi Alba.

Barcelona’s golden boy is also unsure about the full-back’s ability as the side’s secondary option at left-back, the superstar doesn’t feel as though Firpo can keep things tight on the flanks if Alba is sidelined with more injuries this season.

Barcelona’s official website states that the Spanish-Dominican was signed in a deal that could potentially rise to €30m.

Don Balon’s article also suggests that Messi has hinted to the club’s hierarchy that Argentina teammate Nicolas Tagliafico would solve the team’s problems at left-back.

Firpo hasn’t exactly had the worst start to life at the Nou Camp, but it seems as though Messi isn’t prepared for the club to put their trust into the former Real Betis star.

It emerged that Firpo once described the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as a “rat”:

Le dijo "rata" a Messi por Twitter y siete años después jugará …con Messi

Junior Firpo acaba de firmar contrato con Barcelona y tuvo que salir a explicar los mensajes que le enviaba a un amigo en 201 pic.twitter.com/C7zLD17wOR — Subrayado (@Subrayado) August 5, 2019

Would Barcelona be making a good decision by giving into Messi’s demands and moving Firpo on?