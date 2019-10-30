Liverpool sent scouts to watch Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir star in a 2-2 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday.

According to Turkish publication Sabah via Sport Witness, the Reds scouted a potential transfer target currently playing alongside former Anfield favourite Daniel Sturridge at Trabzonspor earlier this week.

The report states that Liverpool representatives attended the Turkish Super Lig match to get a closer look at Cakir, who serves as Trabzonspor’s number one goalkeeper.

Sport Witness states that Jurgen Klopp could make a move for the 23-year-old next summer, with his current market value set at around €15 million.

Liverpool signed Spanish shot-stopper Adrian to serve as Alisson’s number two at Anfield back in August, but there is still room for another ‘keeper to come in and fight for a first-team spot.

Cakir has featured in 16 matches across all competitions for Trabzonspor at the start of the new season, helping the team rise to fourth in the Super Lig table after nine fixtures.

The Turkey U21 international has a bright future ahead of him if he continues on his current trajectory, but it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move to Anfield.

He would probably have to bide his time before featuring regularly for Liverpool, whereas at Trabzonspor, he is still guaranteed to start week in, week out.

That being said, Sturridge might be able to advise Cakir on a possible move to Merseyside, having played for the Reds for six seasons before running down his final contract during the summer and linking up with Trabzonspor.

Losing Alisson early in the season to injury left Klopp with few alternative options between the sticks, which is surely the main reason behind Liverpool’s pursuit of another goalkeeper.

However, it may take a sizeable offer to lure Cakir away from his current surroundings, especially if he keeps performing at such a high level for Trabzonspor as the season progresses.