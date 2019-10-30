Liverpool could reportedly be active in the transfer market next year as they’ve been linked with an interest in both Daniele Rugani and Ferran Torres.

The Merseyside giants are coming off the back of winning the Champions League last season and look set for a serious tilt at the Premier League title this year.

SEE MORE: ‘Absolute state of it’ and ‘not impressed’ – These Tottenham fans not happy over Lo Celso-Salah shirt swap

In turn, Jurgen Klopp appears to have assembled a top squad capable of challenging for major honours, but he’ll no doubt want to continue to strengthen where possible.

As noted by Calciomercato, they could be lining up a swoop for Rugani as they are said to be interested in the Italian centre-half along with AC Milan, Arsenal and Man Utd.

It’s been a bitterly frustrating time for Rugani so far this season as despite continuing to wait for an opportunity to establish himself with the Turin giants, he continues to be pushed down the pecking order.

With that in mind, he could be open to an exit with Liverpool perhaps lining him up as competition for the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the battle to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Sport Witness, via Bild, note that Liverpool are also reportedly keen to rival Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Ferran Torres.

It’s added Barcelona are also interested in the 19-year-old while it could take €20m to prise him away from Valencia.

Nevertheless, similarly to Rugani, the pair would surely find it difficult to find space in the starting line up at Anfield with Torres likely to go up against Mohamed Salah for a place in the XI.

Time will tell if Liverpool launch bids for the duo, but the reports above do suggest that Klopp is perhaps considering ways to bolster his squad to ensure that they continue to improve.