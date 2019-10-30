Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is set to make club history tonight, after the youth star was chosen to start in the Reds’ League Cup clash against Arsenal at Anfield tonight.

Klopp’s men take on the Gunners in the fourth round of the League Cup on Merseyside tonight, as they look to book their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Klopp has chosen to start a number of young, inexperienced stars for today’s clash, with the likes of Williams, Brewster, Van Den Berg all joining Elliott by claiming starts.

And by being named in his side’s starting XI, Elliott is now set to break a club record according to Liverpool’s official Twitter account.

As per @LFC, Elliott is set to become the youngest ever player to play a professional game for the club at Anfield tonight, a truly remarkable feat for the 16-year-old to achieve.

Harvey Elliott will become the youngest player to appear for Reds at Anfield tonight (16 years 209 days) ?#LIVARS #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/ikUAbfIJTU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2019

Elliott only joined the Reds this past summer from Championship side Fulham, with the teenager making his debut for the club in their third round win over MK Dons last month.

And now, the youngster has been handed the chance to impress again by being handed start against Arsenal tonight, one we’re sure Elliott will be hoping to make the most of.