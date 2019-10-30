Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic will reportedly cost €10m as Inter are linked with a swoop for the experienced stalwart.

The 31-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the United line-up so far this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he has seemingly fallen down the pecking order.

With just five appearances to his name, and with two of those coming in the Europa League, Solskjaer has preferred younger options in the squad as he continues to build a long-term plan at Old Trafford.

In turn, there are signs that Matic doesn’t fit into those plans moving forward and so perhaps a move elsewhere would a sensible idea for the Serbian international.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter could offer him a way out as Antonio Conte eyes a reunion with his former Chelsea ace, although it’s added that it could cost the Italian giants €10m to prise him away from Old Trafford.

That’s a significant fee for a player on the wrong side of 30 and who hasn’t played a lot of football recently, with that situation seemingly unlikely to change before January.

Nevertheless, with Conte showing throughout his coaching career that he has a win now mentality and delivers results quickly at each club he’s been at, the Italian tactician will surely welcome the opportunity to bring in Matic and bolster his squad.

Inter look well set to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this season, while they’ll hope that they’ve got the quality and depth to compete in the Champions League too.

Adding Matic would certainly help in the second half of the season, but the report from Calciomercato adds that his €7m-a-year contract could be a major stumbling block in negotiations as again, that is a hefty investment for a player over 30.