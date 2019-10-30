Menu

‘Most useless footballer I’ve ever seen’ – These fans slam Man Utd star for performance vs Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United supporters took to social media to criticise Jesse Lingard’s display against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory in the fourth round clash at Stamford Bridge, ending Chelsea’s seven match-winning run across all competitions in the process.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the 25th minute via the penalty spot and United held onto their advantage until the hour mark, when Michy Batshuayi conjured up a brilliant equaliser.

Chelsea pushed hard for a winner but it was United who found an all-important second goal, as Rashford fired home a stunning 30-yard free-kick which flew past Willy Caballero and into the top corner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a gritty away display to earn a spot in the next round, but Lingard was unable to affect the game and eventually made way for Andreas Pereira in the 66th minute.

One fan described the England international as the “most useless footballer I’ve ever seen” on Twitter, with the United faithful clearly losing patience in a player who has yet to register a single goal so far this season.

Lingard was tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford in his younger days, but at 26-years-old, the time has come for him to start producing the goods on a more consistent basis.

The midfielder’s movement off the ball is usually spot on and he is a strong dribbler, but he’s too often found guilty of wasting possession in the final third of the pitch.

rashford-lingard-smalling-utd

Lingard has struggled to produce the goods for Man Utd this year

Another United supporter labelled Lingard “absolute trash”, with the general consensus being that he has yet to fulfil his potential at the Theatre of Dreams.

Check out some more comments from frustrated United fans below.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
More Stories Andreas Pereira Jesse Lingard Michy Batshuayi Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Willy Cabellero