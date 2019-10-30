Manchester United booked their place in the quarter finals of the League Cup this evening, as Solskjaer’s side overcome Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

United had Marcus Rashford to thank tonight, as the England international’s brace proved to be the difference between the two sides in west London, as the Red Devils secured their second win over Lampard’s side this season.

It was a solid-enough performance from United, who will now be looking to get a favourable tie in the quarter finals, as they look to win their first major trophy under Solskjaer.

In winning tonight, Solskjaer became the first Man United manager in 21 years to achieve a fairly impressive feat.

United’s victory over the Blues on Wednesday was the first time in 21 years in which the Red Devils have claimed back-to-back away wins vs the west London outfit in all competitions.

The last time United visited Stamford Bridge, they ended up winning 2-0, a result which came in the FA Cup during the 2018/19 season.

2 – Manchester United have recorded back-to-back away wins at Chelsea for the first time since February 1998. Devilish. pic.twitter.com/3XoBFSJfiB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2019

The last manager to do this was Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided his side to back-to-back wins at Stamford Bridge all the way back in 1998.

Following tonight’s victory, United fans will surely be confident in their side’s ability to go all the way and win the League Cup this term, especially if they’re handed a favourable draw against Colchester United or Oxford United in the quarters.

With United now claiming three away wins in the last six days, it seems like things are finally looking up for Solskjaer and Co!