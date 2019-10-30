Chelsea fans hammered young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi following the starlet’s poor display in their 2-1 loss at home to Man United in the League Cup.

A set-piece double from Marcus Rashford proved to be enough for the Red Devils tonight, as Solskjaer’s side beat Chelsea for the second time already this year at Stamford Bridge this evening.

It was a very tight game in west London, with the two sides only being separated by a truly stunning effort from England international Rashford.

The home side struggled to create more than a handful of decent goalscoring chances this evening, as they crashed out of the League Cup in the fourth round.

Chelsea’s creative stars struggled today, with one of these players being Hudson-Odoi, who was far from impressive for Lampard’s side.

The England international’s delivery from the wide areas was appalling, and one wonders whether the Blues could’ve won tonight had they started a player like Willian or Pedro over the teenager.

Following this, Chelsea fans took to Twitter to criticise Hudson-Odoi for his display against United, and in fairness, we can easily see why given how he played…

Can't figure out what Callum Hudson-Odoi playing. So awful with the ball tonight — Happystar (@Hafiz30327159) October 30, 2019

Hudson odoi and batshuayi have been awful too — Anthony (@RealTony_cfc) October 30, 2019

