It’s not unlike the Spanish press to become completely hysterical whenever a player has a bad run of form. They usually demand the player to be dropped and attempt to talk up their replacements.

In the case of Thibaut Courtois and Alphonse Areola, it seems like a couple of appearances from the Frenchman have been enough to convince the press that Courtois is actually the best option after all. A report from AS has given some details over Areola’s short lived time in the first team.

They cite an error form Areola against Granada when Real were 3-0 up as the main turning point. The Keeper on loan from PSG tried to be too clever and gave away a stupid penalty, as a result Granada almost managed to take something from the game and Courtois was then reinstated for the Galatasaray game.

They even quote Zidane as saying “Thibaut saved us” after the win in turkey so it appears he’s managed to reinstate himself as the first choice again for the foreseeable future.

The report even goes on to suggest that Areola might struggle to play in any meaningful games this season. It does sound like he might get to play in the Copa del Rey, but that could be it.

If he does struggle to get back into the first team it would be difficult to see him wanting to complete the permanent move from PSG in the summer. He turns 27 next year so this is the point in his career where he needs to establish himself as the first choice somewhere.

Then again, you can guarantee one more error from the former Chelsea keeper will only result in more clamour from the press to see Areola given another chance.