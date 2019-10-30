Some Real Madrid fans are slightly disappointed with Zinedine Zidane’s team selection for tonight’s La Liga clash against Leganes. Some fans wanted these stars to be involved.

Zinedine Zidane has named an unchanged lineup for Real Madrid ahead of their La Liga clash with Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening.

Madrid’s squad has been hit with injury troubles for the most part of the season but it looks as though some stars are getting back to full fitness.

Some fans hoped that summer signing Ferland Mendy would start ahead of Marcelo, but the Frenchman has only recently returned from injury.

Zidane has some serious talent to call on off the bench, superstars Luka Modric and Isco are two players that can impact the game massively if given the chance.

Some supporters will be excited to see that wonderkid Rodrygo has retained his place in the starting lineup, is the tricky youngster the best man to partner Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema in attack?

Check out Los Blancos’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Madrid fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Mendy and jovic should be playing today… Atleast bring on them as subs at half time.. Sply jovic at St… And not at right wing — Parshav Jain (@ParshavJain10) October 30, 2019

Give #jovic enough time — Iman Abdi Jama (@aymanjama8) October 30, 2019

Why no Mendy? — FalseNine (@FalseNine8) October 30, 2019

WHEN IS JOVIC GOING TO START!? — Redomy (@AchrafRaffaq) October 30, 2019

Marquee summer signing Luka Jovic has struggled to get game time so far this season, the forward was phenomenal at Eintracht Frankfurt last year but can’t seem to win over Zidane.

The 21-year-old has the potential to be a solid long-term successor to Benzema, but he won’t reach this ceiling if he isn’t given a fair chance.

Cameos off the bench aren’t going to do much for the ace.

Zidane’s side have the chance to move into second place in La Liga with a victory tonight – just one point behind rivals Barcelona.

Fans will be hoping for a comfortable performance from the side this evening, Los Blancos haven’t made things easy for themselves so far this season.