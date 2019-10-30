Zlatan Ibrahimovic sparked plenty of speculation on Tuesday as he revealed in an Instagram message that he was returning to Spain.

The 38-year-old will see his contract with LA Galaxy expire in December, at which point he could look elsewhere for a new challenge.

That journey was seemingly taking him back to Spain as per his Instagram stories post, where he revealed that he was heading back following on from his previous spell with Barcelona.

Given the lack of rumours about such a move and no indication being provided over which club would be capable of convincing him to go back to La Liga, there were suggestions that it was perhaps not even football related and was a brilliantly smart way to drum up interest ahead of a possible announcement regarding his brand or commercial ventures.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, that is exactly what it will be about as opposed to continuing his playing career in Spain.

It’s suggested that commercial moves with regards to his brand will see him return to Spain to perhaps do some promotional work, and so for those who were perhaps getting excited about the thought of seeing Ibrahimovic plying his trade in La Liga, it doesn’t look as though that is quite what’s going on.

Naturally, we’ll only know when he makes an official statement to confirm the reason behind his trip to Spain, but for now, it sounds like business related matters rather than football is taking him back there.