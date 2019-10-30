Arsenal were involved in an enthralling game at Anfield tonight, as they scored five against Liverpool in the fourth round of the League Cup.

It was a truly crazy game on Merseyside on Wednesday night, as Emery’s men hit the Reds for five in their own back yard.

The game itself was full on superb goals, with Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Willock all scoring fine strikes at Anfield.

Despite scoring five, the Gunners did somehow managed to lose the tie, as Liverpool beat them 5-4 on penalties to advance into the next round of the competition.

Arsenal fans can take something from tonight’s game however, as in scoring five, they became just the second side in 66 years to accomplish one truly impressive feat.

As per Opta, Emery’s side are just the second team in 66 years to score at least five goals against Liverpool at Anfield, with the other team being Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, who beat the Reds 6-3 back in 2007.

5 – Liverpool have conceded five goals in a home match for only the second time in the last 66 years, with the other also coming against Arsenal in a 6-3 defeat in the League Cup in January 2007. Breached. pic.twitter.com/0fqYX9rDx6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2019

Arsenal fans can take solace in the fact that their young attackers looked brilliant today, something that’ll surely fill them with confidence going forward.

However, we’re sure they would’ve preferred to come away from Anfield with a win tonight despite this…