Chelsea may have just been handed an unexpected, ridiculous boost by the UK Government that could better their chances of winning the Premier League this year.

As per the Guardian, the UK are set to have yet another general election later this year after MP’s voted in favour of one last one before the country is set to leave the EU on January 31st.

And some Chelsea fans may very well be glad to hear this after reading this mind-blowing stat.

As per Duncan Alexander on Twitter, Chelsea have been top of the Premier League in every season since 2002 at the time of a general election being held.

No-one born since 1984 has ever voted in a general election when Chelsea weren't top of the PL. A big test for Frank Lampard's young team. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 29, 2019

Following this, we here at Caught Offside decided to do a little digging of our own, and in doing so, discovered a similar stat that’ll surely fill Blues fans with confidence going into the rest of the season.

As seen on Wikipedia, the last four general elections have all taken place during the 2004/05, 2009/10, 2014/15 and 2016/17 football seasons, which coincidentally, are all campaigns in which the Blues claimed the Premier League title.

Given this, we’re sure some fans of Frank Lampard’s side will be feeling a little more confident ahead of the remainder of this season.

We guess politics has a place in football after all!