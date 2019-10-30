Video: Chelsea’s sprinklers soak Sky Sports reporter before Man United clash

Stamford Bridge’s sprinklers got the better of Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol this evening, the reporter was drenched before the cup clash with Manchester United.

During the final stages’ of Sky Sports’ build up for tonight’s mammoth Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, the sprinklers at Stamford Bridge absolutely drenched reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The hilarious moment was caught live on air, Sky Sports legend Jim White then joked that it was like “taking a pebble dashing.”

Props to Kaveh for taking the splashes on the chin and continuing with his work. He’ll be hoping he’s got another suit handy though after being absolutely soaked.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

Ever the professional @SkyKaveh ?? Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm pic.twitter.com/R5BP6JXvx6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

Fans will be expecting an exciting clash between the two sides. Can Frank Lampard’s men unleash their devastating attacking force onto Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side?