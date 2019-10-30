Menu

Video: ‘Disgusting dive’ – These Arsenal fans fume after Elliott wins soft penalty for Liverpool which Milner converts

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have hauled themselves back into a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Arsenal in controversial fashion on Wednesday night.

Shkodran Mustafi put through his own net in the sixth minute to give the Reds the perfect start at Anfield, but a Lucas Torreira goal and a brace from Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli saw Arsenal complete a remarkable turnaround before the 40-minute mark.

16-year-old’s Harvey Elliott’s loose pass led to Martinelli’s second goal, but he has since redeemed himself by winning a foul for Liverpool in the Arsenal penalty area.

Martinelli didn’t appear to make much contact with the teenage midfielder, but the referee pointed to the spot and James Milner stepped up to covert to make the scoreline 3-2 heading in at half-time.

Arsenal fans were left fuming after the soft penalty decision, with one supporter writing that Elliott was guilty of a “disgusting dive” on Twitter.

Check out some more comments from supporters criticising Elliott below.

More Stories / Arsenal FC
More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Harvey Elliott James Milner Lucas Torreira Shkodran Mustafi