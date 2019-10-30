Video: ‘Disgusting dive’ – These Arsenal fans fume after Elliott wins soft penalty for Liverpool which Milner converts

Liverpool have hauled themselves back into a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Arsenal in controversial fashion on Wednesday night.

Shkodran Mustafi put through his own net in the sixth minute to give the Reds the perfect start at Anfield, but a Lucas Torreira goal and a brace from Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli saw Arsenal complete a remarkable turnaround before the 40-minute mark.

16-year-old’s Harvey Elliott’s loose pass led to Martinelli’s second goal, but he has since redeemed himself by winning a foul for Liverpool in the Arsenal penalty area.

Martinelli didn’t appear to make much contact with the teenage midfielder, but the referee pointed to the spot and James Milner stepped up to covert to make the scoreline 3-2 heading in at half-time.

Arsenal fans were left fuming after the soft penalty decision, with one supporter writing that Elliott was guilty of a “disgusting dive” on Twitter.

Disgusting dive. You won’t here anything about it though as he’s young and english. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) October 30, 2019

Why is everyone scared to say it was a dive? Never a penalty — Artur (@ArturM94) October 30, 2019

That dive literally gets worse every time you look at it — Wellsy (@Wellsy2304) October 30, 2019

An offside equaliser for @Arsenal and a shocking dive from Harvey Elliot sums up the need for video technology

The shit show that is VAR sums up the need for useful video technology

VAR is so shit that I’m not even upset it’s not used to cancel their goal #LIVARS #CaraboaCup — Pav (@PavanGrewal) October 30, 2019

Such a blatant dive for the penalty shortly after giving away third goal, Harvey Elliott has a lot to learn still. Impressed by Arsenal so far. Martinelli has been great signing. #bbcfootball — Kiran E (@KEmrch) October 30, 2019

Liverpool’s game came from an own goal and a dive Should be 3-0 — PG | We’ve Got Özil (@paddygreen26) October 30, 2019

you’ll never dive alone. — ????? (@belagapilon) October 30, 2019

Dunno what’s worse the cheating dive for that penalty or the shit hair cut — Vince Morgan (@vinnymac31) October 30, 2019