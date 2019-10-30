Menu

Video: Divock Origi fires home powerful effort as Liverpool make it 4-4 vs Arsenal in League Cup

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Divock Origi scored a fine, powerful finish for Liverpool this evening, as the Belgian drew the Reds level in their clash against Arsenal in the League Cup.

Having just scored through Oxlade-Chamberlain, the home side soon found themselves level following a quick counter-attack.

The ball was quickly worked up the pitch to Origi, whose turn and shot found its way past Martinez in the Gunners goal to draw the scores level at Anfield.

What a game we have on Merseyside!

Pictures via NOVA Sport 1

