Video: Divock Origi scores brilliant, late volley as Liverpool make it 5-5 vs Arsenal in the League Cup

Divock Origi proved to be Liverpool’s saviour tonight, as the Belgian scored a late volley to draw his side level with Arsenal in the League Cup.
With the scoreline sitting at a remarkable 5-4, Origi took it upon himself to find the back of the net and take the game to penalties with a goal right at the death.
That man again!
Origi with another big goal for Liverpool and we are heading to penalties at Anfield
? Watch Liverpool v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/m9bMj3vPky
After Williams crossed the ball into the box, Origi met it with a thumping effort, as the Reds completed another remarkable Anfield comeback.
Absolute scenes!
Pictures via Sky Sports