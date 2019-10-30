Video: Divock Origi scores brilliant, late volley as Liverpool make it 5-5 vs Arsenal in the League Cup

Divock Origi proved to be Liverpool’s saviour tonight, as the Belgian scored a late volley to draw his side level with Arsenal in the League Cup.

With the scoreline sitting at a remarkable 5-4, Origi took it upon himself to find the back of the net and take the game to penalties with a goal right at the death.

That man again! Origi with another big goal for Liverpool and we are heading to penalties at Anfield

After Williams crossed the ball into the box, Origi met it with a thumping effort, as the Reds completed another remarkable Anfield comeback.

Absolute scenes!

