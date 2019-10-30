Menu

Video: Divock Origi scores brilliant, late volley as Liverpool make it 5-5 vs Arsenal in the League Cup

Divock Origi proved to be Liverpool’s saviour tonight, as the Belgian scored a late volley to draw his side level with Arsenal in the League Cup.

With the scoreline sitting at a remarkable 5-4, Origi took it upon himself to find the back of the net and take the game to penalties with a goal right at the death.

After Williams crossed the ball into the box, Origi met it with a thumping effort, as the Reds completed another remarkable Anfield comeback.

Absolute scenes!

