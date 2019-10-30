Menu

Video: Joe Willock scores one of the goals of the season with superb 30-yard strike for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Joe Willock scored an absolutely insane goal for Arsenal this evening, as he handed the Gunners a 5-4 lead in their clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Having just equalised minutes earlier, Liverpool soon found themselves behind again after Willock scored one of the best goals you’ll see this year.

The Englishman picked the ball up just before the halfway line, as he strode forward before unleashing a 30-yard thunderbolt into the Liverpool goal.

Pick that one out!

