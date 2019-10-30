Video: Liverpool youngster pulls of heroic penalty save to help sink Arsenal

We’re all aware of the expression about keepers wanting the chance to be a hero in the penalty shoot out, but it must be difficult to become the hero after conceding five goals in the actual game.

In a way it’s fitting that the clinching moment went to an outfield player, but Curtis Jones wouldn’t be able to have his moment of glory if it wasn’t for this great save from Caoimhin Kelleher.

Usually penalties are missed because the taker doesn’t get enough power or direction on the ball, but this was destined for the bottom corner:

You can also see the whole shootout here:

Kelleher faces a huge task to try and get into the first team due to the presence of Allison, but he might get to keep playing the the Carabao Cup so victories in the competition are huge for him and his fellow young players.