Summer signing Luka Jovic scored his first goal for Real Madrid in the side’s 5-0 win against Leganes this evening, take a look at the Serbian ace’s lovely header below.

In the final minutes of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Leganes this evening, summer signing Luka Jovic bagged his first goal for the Spanish giants.

Dani Carvajal floated an inch-perfect cross into the box and Jovic was left free to head the ball into the back of the net.

Sky Sports understand that Los Blancos paid €60m to secure the 21-year-old’s services from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Take a look at the Serbian’s lovely header below:

Hopefully this will prove to be a turning point for the ace, Jovic has struggled to hit the ground running in the Spanish capital – largely because of the lack of playing time afforded to him by Zidane.

Do you think Zizou should tinker with his formation to give Jovic the chance to start alongside Benzema in the future?