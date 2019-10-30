Menu

Video: Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scores after VAR orders penalty retake vs Leganes

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had the chance to rectify his penalty miss against Leganes after VAR ruled on a retake, the skipper confidently put away his second attempt.

In the 22nd minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Leganes, Eden Hazard won a penalty for Zinedine Zidane’s side after being brought down by the goalkeeper following a tidy piece of skill.

Skipper Sergio Ramos stepped up to take the spot-kick and he saw his effort saved by Juan Soriano. Fortunately VAR ruled that the stopper jumped too early off his line and Ramos was awarded a retake.

Ramos went for the opposite corner the second time round and extended Madrid’s lead to 3-0.

Madrid made it 2-0 with less than 10 minutes played after Rodrygo and Toni Kroos scored just 90 seconds apart from each other, take a look here.

Take a look at the Real Madrid captain’s spot kick’s below:

Madrid were pretty fortunate to get a second attempt, Leganes’ Soriano will feel hard done by.

What are your thoughts on this penalty rule, aren’t keepers already at a disadvantage without having to wait to make their move?

