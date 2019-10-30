Video: Man United loanee Chris Smalling scores for Roma with tidy finish

Manchester United’s Chris Smalling has just scored for loan club Roma in their Serie A clash against Udinese this evening. The defender is in great form right now.

In the 50th minute of this evening’s Serie A clash between Udinese and Roma, Chris Smalling grabbed his first goal for the Italian giants.

Roma whizzed a corner into the box and Smalling was on hand at the back post to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the England international’s goal below:

Smalling is certainly enjoying his time in Italy. Does his fine form warrant him another chance with the Red Devils next season?