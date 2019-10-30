Video: Marcus Rashford ends Man United’s awful penalty run with fine spot-kick vs Chelsea in League Cup

Manchester United finally scored a goal from the penalty spot after Marcus Rashford kept his cool to score from the spot in his side’s League Cup clash vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With the game just 24 minutes old, the Red Devils were awarded a penalty after James was fouled by Alonso in the box, with England international Rashford stepping up to convert the spot-kick.

Cool as you like from @MarcusRashford ? ? Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/S4MILD7SAo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

This was United’s first converted spot kick in their last three attempts, as both Rashford and Martial missed against Norwich at the weekend.

United fans will surely be able to forgive the youngster for his miss against the Canaries following this strike against Lampard’s side.

Pictures via Sky Sports