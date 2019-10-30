Video: Mesut Ozil produces genius assist to set up Maitland-Niles as Arsenal regain two-goal lead vs Liverpool

Arsenal took a 4-2 lead against Liverpool at Anfield this evening after the Gunners capitalised on a poor mistake from the home side.

Emery’s side regained their two-goal lead in the contest during the second half, after Maitland-Niles took advantage of a defensive error from the Reds.

Delicious from Mesut Ozil ? ? Watch Liverpool v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/CRWL75yHto — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

After a weak back-pass from Milner was intercepted by Maitland-Niles, the ball was kept in by Ozil, who unselfishly squared the ball to the Englishman, who tapped into an empty.

Brilliant pressing from the north London side!

Pictures via Sky Sports