Video: Mesut Ozil produces genius assist to set up Maitland-Niles as Arsenal regain two-goal lead vs Liverpool

Arsenal took a 4-2 lead against Liverpool at Anfield this evening after the Gunners capitalised on a poor mistake from the home side.

Emery’s side regained their two-goal lead in the contest during the second half, after Maitland-Niles took advantage of a defensive error from the Reds.

After a weak back-pass from Milner was intercepted by Maitland-Niles, the ball was kept in by Ozil, who unselfishly squared the ball to the Englishman, who tapped into an empty.

Brilliant pressing from the north London side!

