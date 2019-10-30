Menu

Video: Michy Batshuayi scores incredible solo goal as Chelsea bag equaliser vs Man United in League Cup

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Michy Batshuayi scored a brilliant individual effort for Chelsea this evening, as he drew the Blues level with Man United at Stamford Bridge.

Having taken a first half lead through Marcus Rashford, United were pegged back after half time thanks to a brilliant effort from Belgian Batshuayi.

After picking up his own flick-on at the half-way line, Batshuayi strode towards goal before firing home a 30-yard strike to open the Blues’ account for the evening.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Michy Batshuayi