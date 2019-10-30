Video: “More of a captain than Xhaka” – Hector Bellerin praised by some Arsenal fans are Gunners ace’s heartwarming gesture before Liverpool clash

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Hector Bellerin after the Spaniard offered his coat to one of the Gunners’ young mascots ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

Emery’s side take on the Reds at Anfield tonight in what is a chilly October evening on Merseyside.

Captain Hector Bellerin gives his track suit top to the cold mascot. Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/SUl6y6MRKn — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) October 30, 2019

And it seems like one mascot was certainly feeling the cold ahead of tonight’s game at Anfield, something Bellerin was quick to resolve.

The Spaniard opted to give the mascot his pre-match jacket in order to help him battle the harsh weather, a gesture that has lead to loads of Arsenal fans flocking to Twitter to laud the defender.

What a gesture from an all-round lovely man.

Pictures via Sky Sports.

@Yoyo_picks thats a captain. Taking care of the cold young lads — Cody Gehl (@squidspicks) October 30, 2019

That's brilliant. — Alan Quigley (@slackjawyokle) October 30, 2019

Such a great guy. — TheSilverAndBlack (@SebWoye) October 30, 2019

more of a captain than xhaka ever has been — Xerxes?? (@king_xerxes404) October 30, 2019

The true captain of Arsenal — Liam Alexander Dadds (@LiamDadds) October 30, 2019

A true captain — Michael Salmon (@thedigifish) October 30, 2019