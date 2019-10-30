Video: Oxlade-Chamberlain fires unstoppable half-volley into top corner to put Liverpool back in the game vs Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s thunderous effort from outside the box sparked a comeback for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
The Reds found themselves 4-2 down in the fourth round clash at Anfield after a pulsating first 55 minutes of action, but Arsenal have been unable to hold onto their lead.
Liverpool have levelled the scoreline at 4-4 with twenty minutes still on the clock, thanks to goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.
The former fired an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner just before the hour mark, which gave Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez absolutely no chance and lifted the home crowd.
Check out Oxlade-Chamberlain’s outstanding effort below.
