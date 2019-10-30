Menu

Video: Rashford says he’s happy to ‘get three points’ after Man Utd’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea

Marcus Rashford seemed to forget he’d just taken part in a cup game after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Rashford opened the scoring in the fourth round Carabao Cup clash, firing a first-half penalty past Willy Caballero to silence the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Michy Batshuayi drew Chelsea level on the hour mark with a superb effort from just outside the box, but it was Rashford who ended up having the final say.

The England international rifled a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner of the net in the 73rd minute, which booked United’s place in the next round and silenced those who have questioned his ability from a dead ball.

The euphoria of that moment seemed to go to his head, however, as he told a reporter after the final whistle that he was happy “to get three points” from the match.

When asked if scoring the winning goal against Chelsea was the perfect pre-cursor to his 22nd birthday celebrations on Thursday, Rashford responded: “Yeah definitely, three points is the way you want to celebrate a day like tomorrow.”

Check out the United’s striker’s hilarious interview gaffe below.

