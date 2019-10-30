Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has silenced the critics by scoring a wonderful long-range free-kick against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this evening.

In the 72nd minute of tonight’s mammoth Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, Marcus Rashford drew the Red Devils level with a sensational free-kick.

The England international stepped up from 40 yards out and thundered the ball into the top corner, Willy Caballero had no chance of stopping this one.

You won’t see a better free-kick in a long time.

Take a look at Rashford’s second of the night below:

STUNNER! ?@MarcusRashford fires @ManUtd ahead at Stamford Bridge ? Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/949C4eAVRk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

MARCUS RASHFORD'S UNREAL FREE-KICK AGAINST CHELSEA TONIGHT FROM THE STANDS. THIS IS SENSATIONAL!! ?? pic.twitter.com/A3tlaEaOuN — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) October 30, 2019

What a hit from the 21-year-old.