Video: Rashford scores amazing long-range free-kick for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has silenced the critics by scoring a wonderful long-range free-kick against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this evening.

In the 72nd minute of tonight’s mammoth Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, Marcus Rashford drew the Red Devils level with a sensational free-kick.

The England international stepped up from 40 yards out and thundered the ball into the top corner, Willy Caballero had no chance of stopping this one.

You won’t see a better free-kick in a long time.

Take a look at Rashford’s second of the night below:

What a hit from the 21-year-old.

