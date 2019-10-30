Menu

Video: Some fans blast Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘shameless’ dive to win penalty for Juventus vs Genoa

Some fans have slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for a ‘shameless’ dive to win a game-winning penalty for Juventus in their Serie A clash against Genoa tonight.

In the final moments of Juventus’ Serie A clash with Genoa this evening, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo used his trademark silky stepovers before being brought down by forward Antonio Sanabria.

While it doesn’t look as though this was the hardest challenge, it seems as though there is contact here – without further replays we can’t say if this is a dive or not.

Check out Ronaldo converting the last-gasp spot-kick here.

Take a look at the incident below:

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the decision to award a penalty:

Claims that this is possibly a dive could just be a way for some of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s critics to try and throw some shade onto his name.

Until further camera angles are introduced we won’t know for sure if this was a dive by the Portuguese superstar or not.

What are your thoughts on the situation?

